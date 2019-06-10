Armenian President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning Kazakhstan presidential election

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning the presidential election in Kazakhstan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The people of Kazakhstan supported the country’s stability and consistent economic development policy. I am confident that your rich experience and reputation will contribute to deepening the Armenian-Kazakh relations which are based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect between our nations”, the letter reads.

President Sarkissian wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev great achievements in his responsible post, and peace and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won Sunday’s presidential election in all the regions of the country with 70.76% of votes.

