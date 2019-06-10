YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited Italian businessmen to participate in the economic rise of Armenia at the inaugural Armenia-Italy Business Forum in Yerevan. He said that a leap development of the economy is among the government’s priorities.

“One year ago an unprecedented, non-violent, Velvet Revolution took place in Armenia. During the past one year we were able to eradicate systematic corruption in political terms, eradicate monopolies in political terms. The revolution was also unprecedented with the fact that we don’t have a single case of property re-distribution. Economic shocks didn’t happen at all in Armenia, and the economy is in a phase of growth. As of now we have 7,1% GDP growth, and the economic activity index in April was 9,2%. We are saying that we plan to make Armenia a paradise for talented people. We are planning to create such an eco-system that every talented person will have the chance to realize their talent, get rich and enrich. You’ve appeared in Armenia in a truly right time, and the government is full swing determined to create an opportunity for the realization of your companies. I am inviting Italian colleagues to participate in the economic leap, get rich and enrich the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said in remarks delivered at the opening of the forum.

Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco emphasized in his remarks that the ongoing forum is the first of its kind.

“This is the first Armenian-Italian Business Forum that is organized in Yerevan. I would like to thank Prime Minister Pashinyan because your participation is significant, given the economic relations that exist between Yerevan and Rome. Armenia is a country with great potential. Italian enterprises have arrived in Armenia at a very important moment for carrying out activities,” the Italian Ambassador said.

