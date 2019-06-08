Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Theresa May on UK National Holiday – Queen’s Birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 8 ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the occasion of the United Kingdom’s National Holiday - Queen’s Birthday.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

“I cordially congratulate you on the United Kingdom’s National Holiday – Queen’s Birthday. I wish the friendly people of Great Britain peace and further progress on this festive occasion.

It is my pleasure to note that as underpinned by close historical affinities, our relations are now developing in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect.

Armenia is keen to expand the scope of interaction with the United Kingdom in all areas of mutual interest.

I can say confidently that there are all the necessary prerequisites to impart new quality to the Armenian-British mutually beneficial cooperation by complementing it with effective programs.”