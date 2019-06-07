Armenian President meets former French PM Dominique de Villepin

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin who is in Armenia these days to take part in the Armenian Summit of Minds in Dilijan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The French PM welcomed the initiative of holding the Summit of Minds in Armenia, stating that it can become an interesting platform for exchange of ideas, knowledge and experience.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan