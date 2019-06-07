Armenia, Israel discuss cooperation development prospects in high technologies at St. Petersburg Forum

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority Aharon Aharon on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan highlighted the development of cooperation between Armenia and Israel in the field of high technologies and stated that this sector is one of the priority directions of the Armenian government. The PM stated that the government’s goal is to make the field of high technologies a locomotive in the economy’s structure and for this purpose the Cabinet will do everything with its tools to promote the development of this sector. He informed that this year the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) will be held in Yerevan in autumn and invited the Israeli companies to participate in this important event.

Aharon Aharon thanked the Armenian PM for the meeting and the invitation to the Israeli companies to attend the WCIT in Yerevan. He highlighted the great potential of cooperation development between the two states in the IT sector and attached importance to the mutual partnership and expansion of ties between the private sectors. He said the Armenian-Israeli partnership in high technologies can have great prospects, adding that the Israeli government is also interested in the development and strengthening of ties with Armenia. The CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority expressed confidence that various Israeli companies will take part in the WCIT 2019.

In terms of mutual partnership Aharon Aharon proposed to consider the creation of an Israeli IT field representation in Armenia and the signing of an inter-state agreement.

PM Pashinyan welcomed these proposals and highlighted taking practical steps on this path in the future.

