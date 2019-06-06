Nikol Pashinyan meets with Armenian community representatives in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the representatives of the Armenian community in St. Petersburg city of Russia. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan thanked the PM for accepting their invitation.

PM Pashinyan noted that it has become a good tradition to meet with the Armenian community representatives during his foreign visits.

“Such meetings are very important. We hope that the Republic of Armenia, new Armenia, has great attraction and should become more attractive for the entire Armenian people. Each Armenian should be proud of Armenia irrespective of in which corner of the world he is, and the changes taking place in Armenia are directed at that goal. The pride should encourage them to eventually make their step and have their contribution to the development of the Motherland”, Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that stormy developments have taken place in Armenia during the last year, which have had their impact on the development of the economy.

“Stormy developments have taken place in Armenia during the last one year and during this process our confidence gradually rises that we have to be able and will be able to solve the key issues facing us. The key issue is making Armenia a competitive, influential, and reputable country on both regional and international levels. And we walk together in that direction”, Pashinyan said, presenting the positive economic tendencies of Armenia.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, making Armenia an innovative country is very important.

At the end of the speech, Pashinyan hoped that the representatives of the Armenian community will serve their talent to the strengthening of the Motherland.

“I love all of you and I am proud of the reputation you enjoy in the Russian Federation. I am confident that your talent will serve to the future strengthening of the Motherland, and I ensure you there can be no obstacle on that way, because the Republic of Armenia is your country”, he said.

On June 6-7, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Saint Petersburg on a working visit to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where he will deliver a speech. Within the framework of the visit, Prime Minister Pashinyan will meet with leaders of different countries, representatives of governments and heads of international organizations. Nikol Pashinyan will meet with the representatives of the Armenian community of Saint Petersburg and will give a press conference.

