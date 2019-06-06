Armenian PM congratulates Swedish counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Swedish Premier Stefan Löfven on Sweden’s National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“I offer my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you and to the friendly people of Sweden on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden.

Based on shared values and mutual trust, the friendly ties between Armenia and Sweden can provide a solid groundwork for mutually beneficial cooperation.

We greatly value Sweden’s active support for democratic processes in Armenia, bearing in mind your country’s long experience in this important area.

Highly appreciating Sweden’s ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, we are hopeful that it will open up new opportunities for the development of the bilateral agenda with new programs and initiatives.”