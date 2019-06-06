Opening dialogue path for visa liberalization with EU among Armenia’s priority tasks

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Opening a path to dialogue for the visa liberalization with the EU states is a key task for Armenia. In this sense the communication between the representatives of Armenia’s migration service and other agencies and the respective specialists of the EU member states is very important, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

Bright Armenia faction MP Taron Simonyan said it is repeatedly stated that the talks on visa liberalization should start at a convenient moment, but no concrete date is mentioned. The lawmaker asked to tell when is that convenient moment according to the Armenian side.

“Of course, it is a result of a negotiation. In our case convenient means today, but in their case that moment will be when we will be able to convince the member states and the Commission that this process should launch. We have a sufficient support in this sense, but also have a sufficient opposition for launching this process. Our main task for today is to open the dialogue path showing all the processes that have been carried out in Armenia and that Armenia is ready to launch the dialogue. Therefore, that convenient moment for us is today”, the Armenian FM said, adding that they still convince the EU partners that that moment is really today.

Commenting on the question of My Step faction MP Hayk Konjoryan, the foreign minister said the most important is for our specialists from the migration service, the police, all other agencies that deal with the issue, to be in constant communication with their European partners. “The Armenian specialists should be in touch with them, should strengthen the communication with the respective specialists of the EU member states and show the effective migration policy taking place in the country”, the minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan