Armenian State Interest Fund to support Government in improving investment environment

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. A Cabinet meeting was held on June 6, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Government adopted a decision to provide 240 million drams to the Armenian State Interest Fund without a tender from the proceeds of the AMD 1072.1 million grant to implement the Investment and Export Promotion Project, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The reference note says that the Company’s goal is to promote investment projects by ensuring strategic investment projects management, investment involvement in initiatives in priority sectors, and participating in business initiatives implying acceptable risks. The Company will work on major investment projects and with major investors.

The meeting approved the cost estimate of the Ministry of Education and Science-administered “Inclusive Education System Strengthening in Armenia” grant program for 2019. The goal of the project is to provide direct assistance to the grantee (MES) in an effort strengthen the inclusive education system.

The Government established the amount of water intake from Lake Sevan during the 2019 irrigation season at the rate of 170.0 million m3. The decision seeks to partially mitigate the irrigation water supply deficit. According to the decision, the Minister of Environment will authorize water intakes from Lake Sevan in line with the amounts and timeframes provided by Armenia’s State Water Management Committee.

In order to formulate a final position on the choice of the new management model of HayPost CJSC and to ensure the implementation of this process, it is necessary to prolong the term of the agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and Haypost Trust Management CJSC for another year until February 15, 2020. To that end, the Cabinet amended one of its previous decrees.