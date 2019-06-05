Russia makes all efforts for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Russian MFA
18:12, 5 June, 2019
YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia makes all efforts for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, answering the question referring to the recent escalation of situation on the border and contact line.
''We do everything that the regional conflict that has lasted so long is settled'', Zakharova said.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Armenian PM comments on speculations over NK conflict negotiation process
- Azerbaijan violates OSCE commitment by holding large-scale military drills without notifying in
advance – Armenia MFA
- Armenia opposes "humanitarian actions" that lead to impunity of grave crimes
- OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit region in late May
- Armenian, Artsakh Parliaments further intensify discussions on NK issue