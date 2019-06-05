Russia makes all efforts for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia makes all efforts for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, answering the question referring to the recent escalation of situation on the border and contact line.

''We do everything that the regional conflict that has lasted so long is settled'', Zakharova said.

