Armenian PM comments on speculations over NK conflict negotiation process

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the speculations over the negotiation process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Referring to his numerous statements on conspiracies, the PM told reporters in the Parliament that this issue emerged after the meetings with the military-political leadership of Armenia and Artsakh.

“I had several meetings with the military-political leaderships of Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia and presented my view on the settlement of the Artsakh conflict and was interested in whether they agree with or oppose the vision proposed by me. It turned out that all agreed with that. And when after that the people who attended that meeting provoke stating that this government is selling lands, a question arises – I sit and talked to this person in confidentiality conditions in what terms we should move forward, if this person comes out, tells his assistant to write on Facebook that Pashinyan is selling lands, so why does he do this? I have conveyed the documents on the negotiation process for the NK conflict to the Artsakh authorities. Before that they were unaware what has been negotiated before me”, Pashinyan said.

