Head of Armenia-Poland parliamentary friendship group meets Polish counterpart in Warsaw

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, head of the Armenia-Poland parliamentary friendship group Ruben Rubinyan on June 4 met with Head of the Poland-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Tadeusz Woźniak, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to strengthening the parliamentary ties, the cooperation opportunities at international platforms and the mutual visits of lawmakers.

Ruben Rubinyan introduced his Polish counterpart on the Parliament’s agenda and priorities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan