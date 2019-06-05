Armenian President congratulates Denmark on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Denmark on Constitution Day through a cable sent to Queen Margrethe II.

Sarkissian wished robust health to Margrethe II of Denmark and the royal family.

The Armenian President also wished “further development and welfare to the good people of Denmark”, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Constitution Day (Grundlovsdag) is observed in Denmark on 5 June.

