Delegation led by Defense Minister of Armenia departs for Russia


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS.  The Delegation led by the Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has left for the Russian Federation to participate in the regular session of the defense ministers of CIS member states in Anapa on June 5, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.  

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




