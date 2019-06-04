Negotiations underway on opening Armenian TUMO Center in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Kazakhstan are interested in Armenia’s TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and the structure’s educational models, Anush Beghloyan, member of the Armenian-Kazakh parliamentary friendship group and My Step faction, told reporters today in Yerevan.

“The Kazakh side attaches great importance to the development of educational and IT fields and the deepening of Armenia-Kazakhstan relations in these spheres. In particular, TUMO’s educational models created a great interest. Kazakhstan’s both parliament, governmental structures and businessmen are greatly interested in our achievements in the IT field and are ready to establish cooperation in this sphere. Currently discussions and talks are underway on bringing the TUMO educational technologies to Kazakhstan because this country is very interested in opening such a center”, Beghloyan said.

The Armenian-Kazakh parliamentary friendship group visited Kazakhstan on May 21-24.

