Armenian community representatives of Kazakhstan want to invest in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan expressed a wish to make investments in Armenia during the meeting with the members of the Armenian-Kazakh parliamentary friendship group, Mikayel Melkumyan – member of the group, Prosperous Armenia faction MP, told reporters today.

“We also met with the Armenian community representatives, there were many successful entrepreneurs at the meeting who want to make some investments in Armenia, and in this sense we need to provide the conditions for making these investments”, he said.

Melkumyan informed that the investments will be made in road construction and construction sectors.

“The people, whom we met, were talking about the road construction and production of construction materials in general because they are engaged in these businesses in Kazakhstan, therefore, they just want to invest in the homeland. I am also preparing a bill according to which we must be able to have a concrete support institute not only for foreign investors, but also our citizens who have investment programs. This institute will set a right and responsibility for the fate of these investments”, he said.

The Armenian-Kazakh parliamentary friendship group visited Kazakhstan on May 21-24.

