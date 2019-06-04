Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

PM appoints deputy ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy ministers.

According to the PM’s decisions, Lilia Shushanyan, Bagrat Badalyan and Hakob Vardanyan have been appointed deputy ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures.

The PM’s decisions are posted in e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration