PM appoints deputy ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed decisions on appointing deputy ministers.

According to the PM’s decisions, Lilia Shushanyan, Bagrat Badalyan and Hakob Vardanyan have been appointed deputy ministers of territorial administration and infrastructures.

The PM’s decisions are posted in e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan