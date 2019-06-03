Child victims of human trafficking to receive financial support in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted at final hearing a bill on introducing new mechanisms in combating human trafficking in the existing law.

The new law provisions a lump sum financial support to underage victims of trafficking.

The bill was passed unanimously.

The law also provisions a regulation that creates the foundation for developing a guidance procedures for child victims of human trafficking and a clear circle of cooperation between regional and state governmental agencies.

The single financial support will be 250,000 drams for victims of abuse who are under the age of 18.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan