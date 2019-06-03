Bill on compensation to 2008 unrest victims excludes police officers who committed wrongdoing

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Sisak Gabrielyan from the ruling My Step Alliance has proposed amendments into the bill on providing compensations to the victims of the March 1 -2 2008 unrest in Yerevan.

According to the proposed changes, the compensations will not cover those police officers who have been injured during the events but have been criminally prosecuted and haven’t been cleared of wrongdoing.

The MP said the proposals have been approved by the state-legal affairs committee.

The police officers who were injured during the events and have been prosecuted can receive the componesation only if the criminal proceedings are dropped or the person is cleared from wrongdoing by the court of law.

Other changes into the bill include clarifications of what constitutes “medium or severe injuries”.

Citizens eligible for compensation will have to submit medical expert conclusions to the government.

The bill is co-authored by Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan and Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan.

Families of those who died as a result of suffering injuries during the abovementioned events will also be covered.

