Jose Antonio Reyes, former Arsenal player, dies aged 35

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car accident aged 35, Spanish club Sevilla have announced, BBC reported.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from the La Liga side in January 2004 and was part of the 'Invincibles' side that went through the 2003-04 season unbeaten, winning the Premier League.

He later spent a season on loan at Real Madrid in 2006-07, winning La Liga.

Arsenal paid tribute to their former player, saying they are "devastated by the shocking news".