Armenian minister meets founder of Draper & Association and Draper University in Silicon Valley

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan met with founder of Draper & Association venture capital company and Draper University Timothy Draper in the Silicon Valley on the sidelines of his working visit to the United States, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles Armen Bayburdyan.

Currently students from 77 countries study in the University.

During the meeting the sides discussed the possibilities to open Hero City at Draper University branch in Armenia. Minister Hakobyan introduced Tim Draper on the Armenian government’s large-scale reforms carried out after the revolution in the fields of economy, business climate improvement and strengthening of democracy.

The minister also handed over the Armenian Prime Minister’s invitation to Mr. Draper to take part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which will take place on October 6-9 in Yerevan.

Hakob Arshakyan said the visit to Armenia will enable Tim Draper to get acquainted with the country’s investment opportunities, as well as scientific and technological potential.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan