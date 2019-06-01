President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on International Children’s Day

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 1 sent a congratulatory address in connection with the International Children's Day, his Office told Armenpress.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear kids,

I send you my most heartfelt congratulations on this gorgeous day, International Children's Day.

I congratulate your parents and grandparents who wrap you every single day and every single moment in unconditional love and warmth, spare no efforts to ensure you grow up in good health and happiness.

Let all their cherished dreams and visions for you come true, let your parents always take pride in you, your gains and achievements.

The state will pursue implementing diverse programs to address the challenges connected with your education, upbringing and health.

On this remarkable date, I wish you all clear blue sky overhead, a joyous and carefree childhood.

Let your life be flooded with the brightest colors, let your path be smooth and green-lit.

I wish you a happy holiday, dear children!”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan









