Armenian parliament sets up investigative committee to examine details of April war of 2016

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. An investigative committee has been set up in the National Assembly of Armenia to examine the circumstances of April 4-day war that took place in 2016, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan informed that 47 MPs have requested to set up the committee.

The President of the National Assembly also informed that another committee will be set up by the request of 1/4th of the total number of the MPs that will delve into the issue of water recourses.

During the May 20 consultation PM Pashinyan had announced that it’s already time to set up a parliamentary investigative committee into the April war details to find the answers of a range of issues of public interest.

The war between Artsakh and Azerbaijan named April war or the 4-day war took place in 2016 when the Azerbaijani troops made a sudden large-scale attack against Artsakh. The war lasted 4 days and ended on April 5, when the Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement in Moscow. The borderline between Artsakh and Azerbaijan remained nearly unchanged following the war, but the Azerbaijani troops suffered at least 5-fold more casualties than the Armenian side, estimated at 558.

