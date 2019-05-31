Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Ruling bloc lawmaker resigns


YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Narine Khachaturyan, a Member of Parliament representing the ruling My Step Alliance has resigned, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan told lawmakers during a session today.

He said the lawmaker tendered her resignation on May 30th.

By law, an MP is entitled to retract a resignation within one week, otherwise the resignation will come into force.

The reason of Khachaturyan’s resignation wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




