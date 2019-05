PM Pashinyan relieves from posts a number of deputy ministers

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed decisions on relieving from posts a number of deputy ministers.

ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Ministers of Education and Science Grisha Tamrazyan and Arevik Anapiosyan, Deputy Ministers of Agriculture Garnik Petrosyan, Artak Kamalyan and Tigran Gabrielyan, Deputy Ministers of Diaspora Davit Sargsyan and Babken Ter-Grigoryan, First Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Gabriel Ghazaryan, Deputy Ministers of Sport and Youth Affairs Kristine Asatryan, Sargis Avagyan and Gevorg Loretsyan, Deputy Ministers of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Hakob Vardanyan and Vardan Gevorgyan, Deputy Ministers of Culture Tigran Galstyan and Nazeni Gharibyan have been relieved from their posts.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan