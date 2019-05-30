Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June

FC Ararat-Armenia becomes new champion of Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. FC Ararat-Armenia has been named the champion of 2018-2019 Armenia championship, Premier League, following the match with the Banants FC.

The football club only needed a victory for becoming a champion.

The FC Ararat-Armenia received 61 points after 36 tours of the championship and was named the new champion of Armenia.




