Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May

Armenian minister of education and science to visit Georgia


YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan will visit Georgia on May 30-31 at the invitation of Georgian minister of education, science, culture and sport Mikheil Batiashvili, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit meetings with the representatives of science and education fields, as well as discussions on the educational reforms, the quality of education are expected.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration