Artsakh denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Artsakh denies the information spread by the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which an Azerbaijani soldier has been killed by a sniper shot fired by the Armenian side in Akna.

The statement of the Artsakh defense ministry says: “On May 30 the information spread by the Azerbaijani defense ministry, according to which Azerbaijani soldier Agil Akif Oglu Omarov has been killed in a sniper shot fired from the Armenian side in Akna, has nothing to do with the reality.

The defense ministry of the Republic of Artsakh announces that the Defense Army forces continue strictly adhering to the ceasefire regime along the line of contact, and at the same time, urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from nonsense steps aimed at artificially escalating the situation with provocative disinformation”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan