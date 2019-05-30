Government holds last 17-member Cabinet meeting amid structural changes

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. During the May 30th Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded that the new law on the structure of the government is coming into effect.

“This is our last session in the 17-ministry composition, I would like to thank all our colleagues for the work during this period. I wish good luck to those who will continue their work, and I would like to thank those who won’t continue working also,” he said.

The PM emphasized that he is sure of the efficiency of the structural changes, whereby the number of ministries is reduced from 17 to 12.

“And I am convinced that we will have positive results as a result of the right decision, and the quality of the government’s work will grow,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan