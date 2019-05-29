President Sarkissian holds luncheon with Ambassadors of EAEU member states in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 29 had a luncheon with Ambassadors of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus Sergey Kopirkin, Timur Urazayev and Igor Nazaruk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the Ambassadors of the EAEU member states on the 5th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty and the foundation of the EAEU.

