Lawmakers hold confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court judge nominee

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The confirmation hearing of Arthur Vagharshyan for the vacant position of Constitutional Court Judge has kicked off in parliament.

Vagharshyan, a lawyer, was nominated for the position by President Armen Sarkissian.

A vote is expected to take place.

Chief of Staff of the Sarkissian Administration Emil Tarasyan introduced the candidate to lawmakers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan