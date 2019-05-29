EEU leaders honor Nazarbayev at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has kicked off in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also taking part in the session, together with the other leaders of EEU member states.

This meeting is considered to be a jubilee session since this year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the session Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to bestow the title of Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev’s political foresight, strategic vision, it was possible to realize the idea of Eurasian integration, which later transformed into an economic and geopolitical landscape. Taking into account his historic contribution in the development of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recommended bestowing Nursultan Nazarbayev with the title of Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,” Kazakhstan’s President Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev said at the session.

Nazarbayev, in attendance, thanked Putin on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan for the initiative and thanked colleagues for support.

The leaders will discuss the 2019-2020 macroeconomic policy, the 2018 EEU international activities, the digital agenda of the union and other issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan