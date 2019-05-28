Armenia under cyberattack from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. As Armenia is celebrating Republic Day on May 28, Azerbaijani hackers launched an online attack and leaked Facebook login and password data of more than 2000 Armenians, information security expert Samvel Martirosyan said.

“Many are still not hacked, so you’ll manage to quickly change your password if you are in this list,” he said on Facebook, posting an online list of the affected accounts and urging users to change their personal data if they find their names in it.

He said Armenian users of the mail.ru email service have also been targeted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan