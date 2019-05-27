Gitanas Nauseda wins Lithuanian presidential election

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Former central banker Gitanas Nauseda won Lithuania’s presidential election after 65.86% of votes have been counted, Reuters reports.

“I was the independent candidate and my task in this election campaign was to unify Lithuanian people, no matter where they live, in small regions, villages, small cities or big cities,” Gitanas Nauseda told Reuters after declaring victory.

His opponent Ingrida Simonyte, former finance minister, received 32.86% of votes.