Iran’s deputy FM begins tour in Persian Gulf countries


YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Iran for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi visited Oman and also plans to visit Qatar and Kuwait, the deputy FM informed on Twitter.

“Just visited Oman, will go to Kuwait and Qatar next: No direct/indirect talk with US, but ready to negotiate with each and every country in the Persian Gulf for a balanced and constructive relations based on mutual respect and interests”, the Iranian deputy FM tweeted.

Earlier a source told RIA Novosti that six countries, including Iraq, Oman and Qatar, act as mediators for settling the tension between the US and Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




