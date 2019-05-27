Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces receives ICRC representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan on May 24 received the representatives of the delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Armenia and ICRC Military Delegate Christophe Deschard, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the results of the joint study on the integration level of the international humanitarian law in the armed forces and the education programs of military-educational facilities, as well as the future cooperation were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan