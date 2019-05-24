Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Artsakh’s President gets acquainted with preparatory works to host CONIFA


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the central stadium of Stepanakert on May 24 and reviewed the preparatory work to host the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA) European Football Cup.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Arsakh President;s Office, the Head of the State stressed the importance of holding the tournament at a high level giving relevant instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards proper implementation of the activities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan  




