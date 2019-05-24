Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-19

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 480.03 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.69 drams to 537.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.85 drams to 609.35 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 154.06 drams to 19810.98 drams. Silver price up by 0.71 drams to 223.47 drams. Platinum price down by 106.74 drams to 12315.79 drams.