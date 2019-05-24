Armenia’s defense minister receives Indian delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan on May 24 received the delegation of India accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan on the sidelines of the defense cooperation with India, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to India Armen Martirosyan.

The meeting participants summed up the works carried out so far in the military and defense cooperation field and outlined the future partnership directions. The sides agreed to develop the cooperation and implement all agreements reached between the Armenian and Indian defense ministries within the past two years.

The meeting also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan