Constantine Orbelian sues PM, acting minister of culture

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artistic Director of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet Constantine Orbelian has filed a lawsuit against Acting Minister of Culture Nazeni Gharibyan’s March 28 order on sacking him as General Director of the Opera.

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Orbelian was sacked on March 28 as General Director, but retained his position as Artistic Director. The reason of the dismissal, according to Gharibyan, was that a person cannot serve in both positions simultaneously, and also Orbelian doesn’t speak Armenian, something that is a requirement by law in order to hold office.

But Orbelian’s lawsuit doesn’t end here. He is also suing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s January 19 order on placing the duties of Culture Minister temporarily on Nazeni Gharibyan.

The renowned composer has also filed a civil lawsuit demanding the order to be recognized as invalid, be reinstated in the position and also receive back pay.

Asked to comment, Gharibyan told ARMENPRESS that according to her information Orbelyan has only filed a lawsuit against PM Nikol Pashinyan regarding her appointment.

“I am not appointed minister. Ministers are appointed by the President, I have been and I continue serving as Deputy Minister of Culture and I have served as Deputy minister, and I am earning a Deputy Minister’s salary, a Deputy Minister who since January 14th is carrying out the duties of the Minister,” Gharibyan said, noting that the Minister of Culture’s position remains vacant.

Asked whether she has met or talked with Orbelian, Gharibyan gave a negative answer, noting that Artistic Directors work with another official.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan