NSS Deputy Director resigns hours after brother SJC president steps down

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service Deputy Director Arzuman Harutyunyan has been relieved from duties.

Arzuman Harutyunyan is the brother of Gagik Harutyunyan, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) who happens to have resigned today also.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the decree today on relieving Arzuman Harutyunyan from duties “based on the recommendation of the Prime Minister” and also for "being entitled to retirement after many years of service."

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Arzuman Harutyunyan resigned or was sacked.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan