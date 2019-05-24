Armenia’s Constitutional Court President goes to Artsakh to meet President Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. On May 24th, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan led a delegation to Artsakh and was received by President Bako Sahakyan.

According to a readout by the Office of the President of Artsakh, issues concerning cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in the judiciary were discussed.

