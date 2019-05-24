Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Armenia’s Constitutional Court President goes to Artsakh to meet President Bako Sahakyan


YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. On May 24th, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan led a delegation to Artsakh and was received by President Bako Sahakyan.

According to a readout by the Office of the President of Artsakh, issues concerning cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in the judiciary were discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration