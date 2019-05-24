URGENT: Supreme Judicial Council President resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Judicial Council President Gagik Harutyunyan has resigned.

Supreme Judicial Council spokesperson Arman Khachatryan posted Harutyunyan’s resignation addressed to the Council on Facebook.

In the resignation letter dated May 24, Harutyunyan said “taking into account the ongoing developments regarding the judiciary and the judges and my concerns voiced about this on May 20 through the press, I no longer find my further tenure as President of the Supreme Judicial Council and Member of the Council to be appropriate”.

He said his resignation is effective immediately.

He said he will soon make a statement addressed to citizens in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

“I am sure I will from now on have enough time to carry out more active activities especially within international professional partnership . God bless our country and people”.

The resignation comes amid calls for undertaking a vetting process of all judges and comprehensive reforms in the judiciary.

