LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-19

LONDON, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.62% to $1770.50, copper price down by 1.01% to $5897.00, lead price down by 0.55% to $1794.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $11880.00, tin price down by 0.21% to $19350.00, zinc price down by 1.95% to $2518.00, molybdenum price down by 1.66% to $26125.00, cobalt price up by 0.72% to $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.