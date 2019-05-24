LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-19
LONDON, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.62% to $1770.50, copper price down by 1.01% to $5897.00, lead price down by 0.55% to $1794.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $11880.00, tin price down by 0.21% to $19350.00, zinc price down by 1.95% to $2518.00, molybdenum price down by 1.66% to $26125.00, cobalt price up by 0.72% to $35000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:20 Ruling faction lawmakers propose to raise minimum salary, setting it 63.000 drams
- 09:07 Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 09:06 European Stocks - 23-05-19
- 09:04 US stocks down - 23-05-19
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-05-19
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 23-05-19
- 09:00 Oil Prices Down - 23-05-19
- 05.23-19:55 PM Pashinyan congratulates Narendra Modi on being re-elected Prime Minister of India
- 05.23-17:54 ARMENPRESS congratulates ARTSAKHPRESS wishing new creative achievements
- 05.23-17:52 EU ready to provide technical and financial support to Armenia for implementing judicial reforms
- 05.23-17:47 Prosecutor General's office appeals decision of suspending proceeding of Kocharyan's and others' case, and changing Kocharyan's preventive measure
- 05.23-17:39 Media outlets should write interestingly about the important: ARMENPRESS Director participates in 14th Belarusian International Media Forum
- 05.23-17:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-05-19
- 05.23-17:16 Asian Stocks - 23-05-19
- 05.23-16:49 China ready to reveal new directions with Armenia for construction of One Belt, One Road
- 05.23-16:12 Football Federation of Armenia respects Mkhitaryan’s decision – FFA First Vice President
- 05.23-16:08 Police Chief says court blocking protests were impromptu, thus legal
- 05.23-15:49 Yerevan State University Rector resigns
- 05.23-15:46 Azerbaijani defense minister flees frontline after appearing under Armenian supervision
- 05.23-15:44 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia assures results of his recent US visit will be visible soon
- 05.23-15:27 Police chief labels State Oversight Service’s accusations as “populist”
- 05.23-15:10 Secretary of Security Council lauds “active” cooperation with Russia
- 05.23-15:04 FFA boss wants modern replacement for obsolete Hrazdan stadium
- 05.23-14:47 Armenia can become cooperation bridge between Eurasia and EU – President Sarkissian
- 05.23-14:33 Armenia, Djibouti establish diplomatic relations
- 05.23-14:31 Armenia, China to have visa-free regime: Agreement reached during Pashinyan’s recent visit to PRC
- 05.23-14:25 PM hopes for “entirely Armenian” consumer electronics, home appliances production
- 05.23-14:20 ‘In fact we have such concerns’ – Secretary of Security Council on PM’s statement regarding possible conspiracies
- 05.23-13:44 First ever Armenian made TVs to hit market soon in monumental and historic industrial leap
- 05.23-13:39 Azerbaijan shouldn’t be allowed to “sportswash” its “appalling” human rights record, warns Amnesty International UK ahead of Europa League final
- 05.23-13:05 Foreign Relations Committee Chair, French Senators discuss cooperation in Paris
- 05.23-12:44 Chinese market is open for Armenian goods, assures PM Pashinyan
- 05.23-12:11 OSCE conducts monitoring at Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 05.23-12:09 Yerevan to have new $15,5 million worth amusement park
- 05.23-11:54 Armenian President delivers remarks at Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty
12:42, 05.22.2019
Viewed 5944 times Piers Morgan says Mkhitaryan situation is “disgraceful” racism, calls on Arsenal and Chelsea to boycott Baku
18:39, 05.17.2019
Viewed 3889 times Arsenal fans plan to wear personalized face masks of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Baku
19:07, 05.19.2019
Viewed 2940 times Pashinyan calls on supporters to block entrances of courthouses across the country, announces “second, most important phase of Armenian Revolution”
21:24, 05.19.2019
Viewed 2433 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ought to skip Baku Europa League final, argues ex-head coach of Armenia
13:44, 05.23.2019
Viewed 2159 times First ever Armenian made TVs to hit market soon in monumental and historic industrial leap