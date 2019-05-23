Yerevan State University Rector resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan State University Rector Aram Simonyan has resigned, according to the YSU spokesperson Gevorg Emin-Teryan.

Simonyan was serving since 2006.

In the past year, he faced numerous protests and calls to step down, but refused to do so and continued his tenure.

The reason of the resignation wasn’t immediately clear.

