First ever Armenian made TVs to hit market soon in monumental and historic industrial leap

The first ever Armenian-made TVs will hit the market as the joint Armenian-Lebanese-Syrian International Manufacturing Group (IMG) is introducing its ADAMIAN flat-screen televisions sets.

IMG CEO Ramy Judy told reporters in the company’s assembly plant in Armenia’s Merdzavan that in a few days the TVs will be available in major stores across the country.

“We are currently assembling 100-150 sets a day,” he said.

According to the CEO, despite the factory’s inauguration having taken place in December of 2018, they began production only in May, since they were awaiting a governmental customs privilege for imports.

“We were waiting for the government’s issuance of customs privileges, because the price that we promised couldn’t have been provided if we were to pay customs duties. The government granted the privilege in April,” Judy said.

Now, the home appliances manufacturer is importing equipment and the TVs are assembled in Armenia. But IMG seeks further development.

In one and a half months, the company will start assembling air conditioners, and then also washing machines, refrigerators. The Armenian-made ACs, fridges and washing machines will be marketed under the AIO brand.

The Armenian-made home appliances will also be exported.

The market price and technical characteristics of the TVs was not immediately available.

