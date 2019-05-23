Foreign Relations Committee Chair, French Senators discuss cooperation in Paris

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan had meetings in Paris on May 22 with Christian Cambon, Chairman of the French Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Armed Forces, and Jean Bizet, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee.

The lawmakers discussed the ongoing reforms in Armenia, stances around the NK conflict settlement, as well as regional developments. The Armenia-EU cooperation agenda was also discussed, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Rubinyan also discussed with his French colleagues the possibilities of boosting inter-parliamentary relations between Armenia and France. Rubinyan also invited the French Senators to pay a visit to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan