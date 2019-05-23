Chinese market is open for Armenian goods, assures PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese leadership has assured at the highest level to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that they are interested in making the Chinese market available for goods produced in Armenia.

“We need to work with our businessmen, including the companies operating in wine, alcoholic drinks and other productions, food industry and etc. They expressed very clearly their readiness and politic al will over all types of Armenian goods, and I think that now it’s necessary to be in constant communication with these potential exporting companies and with our Chinese partners because there are problems with certain standards and etc”, the Armenian PM said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The PM told minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan that it is necessary to understand where there are discrepancies which create technical problems so that the Cabinet will take actions to solve them.

“There is no doubt, I assure you that the Chinese market is open to our goods, and our businessmen can work on this direction. The only problem, as in all cases, is that there are certain standards, and our businessmen and companies should be able to meet these standards so that we can record a major progress here”, PM Pashinyan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to China on May 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan