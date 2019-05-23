President appoints new Commander of Police Troops
YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed an order appointing Vahe Ghazaryan to serve as the new Commander of the Police Troops and Deputy Police Chief of the country, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release.
The appointment was made based on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
