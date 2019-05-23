Irish justice minister slams UEFA for Mkhitaryan situation

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. In addition to numerous fans, sports analysts and commentators, politicians too are starting to weigh in on Arsenal leaving behind Mkhitaryan for “safety concerns” for the upcoming Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan due to the footballer’s nationality.

Minister of Justice and Equality of Ireland Charles Flanagan has said it is “very sad” when sports and politics collide.

“Very sad when Sport & Politics collide as Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided against travelling to Azerbaijan for Euro League final citing safety fears. UEFA must do more to allay fears & ensure protection in these circumstances”, Flanagan tweeted.

